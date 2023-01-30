Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will have a key role in advocating for prescription drug pricing and other health care policy in the 118th Congress.

Sanders this month took over as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions where he expected to focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job.

Darren Perron spoke with the senator about the new role and other topics in Washington.

