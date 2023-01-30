South End antique shop moves to new digs

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known antique shop in the Champlain Valley is moving from the South End to South Burlington.

Trinkets, treasures, antiques, and curious collectors’ items have found a new home in South Burlington, and this week they’re settling in. “Honestly, everyone has done a great job -- lots of hard work -- and it’s so nice and clean and bright here. We’re so excited about this space,” said Mary H. Aloi, the owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. She opened up shop on Flynn Avenue in Burlington about 12 years ago, giving 35 vendors a place to sell their funky finds.

“So, it slowly built over the 12 years. We have loved our location there and are now very excited about our new location here in South Burlington,” Aloi said.

She says it was time for a move this time to a slightly smaller, but light-filled space on Dorset Street, adjacent to the busiest intersection in Vermont. The new digs accommodate just under 30 vendors. With just a few days to their February 1st open, the clock is ticking to move these knickknacks. “They seem happy. I’ll tell ya, it’s not easy moving -- as everyone knows -- and everyone is smiling still and talking to each other. We’re having a good time,” Aloi said.

But the change of scenery isn’t the only thing new, there will also be a change of ownership. Aloi is retiring and store manager Rebecca Wallace is taking the reins. “It’s a lot of things, but excitement is definitely at the top of the list,” Wallace said. She says she’s been a vendor at the shop since 2017 and an employee since 2018. And now, she’ll be in control of the curios. “This is a dream come true for me. A lot of people don’t get to fulfill their dreams in life and I feel so excited and pleased that I am given that opportunity. So, I am so happy to be here.”

Wallace doesn’t have any big plans to change the day-to-day of the shop but says there’s potential to build up their online sales platform a bit more. In the meantime, the focus is on the vendors, which she and Aloi say are the ticket to their success. “It wouldn’t be what it is without all of the people who come and put so much work into selling here. The beautiful displays they create, the time they spend looking for these unique things and curating their spaces,” Wallace said.

They’ll be opening with their regular store hours on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

