V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers have a warning for riders who are using the group’s extensive snowmobile network.

More than 20,000 riders use V.A.S.T.’s 47-miles of trails across the the Green Mountain State every year.

About 80% of the trail system is on private property.

Officials say riders should be respectful, and V.A.S.T. president, Jeff Fay said to remember, rider actions could potentially affect the entire network.

“It is a privilege to ride private property, it is not a right and it only takes a few people to take that privilege away,” Fay added.

