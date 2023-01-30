V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands

VAST snowmobile
VAST snowmobile(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers have a warning for riders who are using the group’s extensive snowmobile network.

More than 20,000 riders use V.A.S.T.’s 47-miles of trails across the the Green Mountain State every year.

About 80% of the trail system is on private property.

Officials say riders should be respectful, and V.A.S.T. president, Jeff Fay said to remember, rider actions could potentially affect the entire network.

“It is a privilege to ride private property, it is not a right and it only takes a few people to take that privilege away,” Fay added.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rutland City Police Department
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
essex vt rollover
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
bus crash
Fatal bus crash in Louisville, N.Y. claims 6 lives
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

rutland stabbing
Rutland man arrested after fatal stabbing
mm
Rutland man arrested after fatal stabbing
MM
Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
In the Garden: Challenging houseplants
In the Garden: Challenging house plants