Vermont senators react to death of Tyre Nichols

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -In response to the death of Tyre Nichols while in the custody of the Memphis Police Department, Vermont’s senators said more laws are needed to make a difference.

Senator Bernie Sanders said, “Tyre Nichols should be alive. Yes, the police officers who brutally murdered him must be held accountable. But even their conviction on the strongest possible charges cannot bring Tyre back. We must do everything in our power to end police violence against people of color.”

And Senator Peter Welch said, “Tyre Nichols’ life mattered. I applaud the swift action taken in this case. But we need to confront systemic racism in America, which perpetuates violence toward BIPOC communities. Until we make real change — and pass stronger legislation — more lives will be cut short.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rutland City Police Department
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
essex vt rollover
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
bus crash
Fatal bus crash in Louisville, N.Y. claims 6 lives
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers have a warning for riders who are using...
V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands
Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5M gallons...
Green Machines: An update on how new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5M gallons...
Green Machines: An update on how new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
rutland stabbing
Rutland man arrested after fatal stabbing