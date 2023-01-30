Vermont senators react to death of Tyre Nichols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -In response to the death of Tyre Nichols while in the custody of the Memphis Police Department, Vermont’s senators said more laws are needed to make a difference.

Senator Bernie Sanders said, “Tyre Nichols should be alive. Yes, the police officers who brutally murdered him must be held accountable. But even their conviction on the strongest possible charges cannot bring Tyre back. We must do everything in our power to end police violence against people of color.”

And Senator Peter Welch said, “Tyre Nichols’ life mattered. I applaud the swift action taken in this case. But we need to confront systemic racism in America, which perpetuates violence toward BIPOC communities. Until we make real change — and pass stronger legislation — more lives will be cut short.”

