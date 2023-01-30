Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500.

The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.

The 60-year-old side judge is due in court on February 28 to answer to charges of false pretense and grand larceny.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police investigate fatal Rutland stabbing
A Winooski man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon near the...
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
The investigation continues into a fatal bus crash in Louisville, New York, on Saturday.
6 dead in St. Lawrence County bus crash
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

Nathan Carman/File photo
Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
Logan Clegg
July trial planned for man accused of killing NH couple
Farzana Leyva
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
x
YCQM: January 29, 2023