YCQM: January 29, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me”:

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. National politics reporter Eva McKend has the latest.

Plus, dangerous products in your home that you don’t know about -- and won’t.

And, deaths, injuries, and humiliation for students while many of the groups involved get a slap on the wrist.

