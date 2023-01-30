BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a very mild (relatively speaking) month of January so far, these last couple of days of the month are going to feel a bit cold, although the temperatures are actually going to be a little closer to where they ought to be this time of year.

Today will start with a few rays of sunshine, but then clouds will take over and a few snow showers will show up as we go through the afternoon into the evening. Those snow showers won’t amount to much - just a dusting to an inch or so in the higher elevations by the end of the day.

We will clear out for Tuesday and get lots of sunshine going. However, it is not going to be warm despite that sunshine. And it will be very cold Tuesday night with low temperatures ending up a few degrees above . . . and below . . . zero.

Temperatures will still be running a bit below average on Wednesday under partly sunny skies for the first day of February..

Thursday is Groundhog Day! He just might see his shadow in the morning after sunrise with a little bit of sun. But then the clouds will roll in and snow showers will be coming in late Thursday into early Friday.

Those snow showers are coming along with a sharp, Arctic cold front that is going to bring in a shot of bitterly cold air by the end of the week . . . the infamous “Polar Vortex!” Temperatures will be going well below zero on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning could see air temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s BELOW zero, and blustery NNW winds will bring the wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - down as cold as -40°! That is dangerously cold.

The weekend will start out with that bitter cold air mass still over us. But by the end of the weekend, that frigid, Arctic air will retreat back up to northern Canada. Sunday’s temperatures will be much warmer.

