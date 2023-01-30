Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers will come to an end on Monday night, with the return of some sunshine and colder temperatures on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs mainly in the upper teens and low 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will briefly warm up again, with highs in the mid 20s on Wednesday and low 30s on Thursday.

A cold front will come through on Thursday night, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures for the end of the week. Highs on Friday will only reach a few degrees above zero, and overnight lows on Friday night and Saturday morning will drop into the teens and even twenties below zero. Saturday will remain frigid, with highs struggling to get above zero and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold.

Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the weekend, with highs on Sunday warming back up into the low 30s. There will be a chance for a few snow showers on Sunday, with more seasonable temperatures for early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s.

