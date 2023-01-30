BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some snow showers will persist tonight before ending late. An additional trace to an inch accumulation is possible. It will turn much colder, with lows in the single digits to low teens. Any wet surfaces will freeze up. Monday will remain mostly cloudy. A trough will bring another round of afternoon snow showers. A trace to an inch of snow is possible. Highs will be in the 20s. January will end on a quiet and cold note on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the teens. Lows will be a few degrees above and below zero.

Wednesday is looking like a fair day, with mostly cloudy skies. A weak system could bring flurries on Groundhog Day. Highs will be in the 20s. A strong cold front will come through Thursday night, with snow showers and possible squalls. This will usher in the coldest air of the season so far.

Friday and Saturday will be bitterly cold. Highs on Friday will only be in the single digits, and on top of that, it will be blustery, creating dangerous wind chills. The core of the Arctic blast will be early Saturday morning, with lows expected to be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even a few 30-below zero readings are possible. Please remember to keep the pets indoors. Saturday’s highs will again be in the single digits, with overnight lows back below zero, though not as cold as Friday night. Thankfully, Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 20s. There is the chance for flurries.

