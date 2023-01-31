2023 Penguin Plunge cancels outdoor event, goes remote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 28th annual Penguin Plunge is now remote due to sub-zero temperature expected this weekend. Special Olympics Vermont says with the negative 20 degree wind chills -- it’s deemed unsafe to be outside -- let alone jump into the lake.

Some suggestions they have for remote options are to; make a snow angel in summer attire, wear summer attire and have a snowball fight or water balloon fight, or pick a few teammates and dump a bucket of ice-cold water on each other. Plungers has until February 20th get creative and send their submissions.

