2023 Penguin Plunge cancels outdoor event, goes remote

About 800 Vermonters took the plunge into Lake Champlain Saturday to raise funds for Special Olympics Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 28th annual Penguin Plunge is now remote due to sub-zero temperature expected this weekend. Special Olympics Vermont says with the negative 20 degree wind chills -- it’s deemed unsafe to be outside -- let alone jump into the lake.

Some suggestions they have for remote options are to; make a snow angel in summer attire, wear summer attire and have a snowball fight or water balloon fight, or pick a few teammates and dump a bucket of ice-cold water on each other. Plungers has until February 20th get creative and send their submissions.

For more information, click here.

