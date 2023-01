BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the temperatures dipping into the minus 20s this week, it’s a good time to snuggle up inside with a good book.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Mary Danko, a librarian at Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library, for some good winter reading recommendations.

Check out all the library has to offer by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.