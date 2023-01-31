House committee gives green light to $280M budget adjustment

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key legislative committee has given the green light to a $280 million spending package that would extend a key deadline for housing homeless Vermonters.

The Budget Adjustment Act is a mid-year tweak to last year’s budget. There are still millions of dollars in federal cash circulating in the state economy, so lawmakers are investing millions in housing, workforce, and mental health efforts.

The House Appropriations Committee also earmarked $21 million toward hotel housing for unhoused Vermonters that will extend that housing until July. There’s also about $50 million for affordable housing providers.

In all, the plan voted out by the committee was larger than Governor Phil Scott’s. At his weekly press briefing, the governor said he has concerns about its size. “...and where that’s going to come from. Obviously, we have a budget that includes a lot of that money. I just want us to focus on the fundamentals and what can help us get through the next few years as we see the economy turn downward, I believe,” Scott said.

However, there are a few proposals the governor says he likes. The Rural Assistance Program will give grants to small towns and municipalities to help them fill out federal grant applications for broadband, water, and sewer.

The full House is expected to vote on the budget adjustment later this week and then it will head to the Senate.

Related Stories:

How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?

Housing developers say Scott budget falls short

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott outlines spending priorities in $8.4B budget address

Scott administration presents budget adjustment

Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Jeffrey Noyes
Former NEK police chief arrested for child sexual assault
Authorities responded to the reported stabbing in the area of Water Street and State Street...
Rutland man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in fatal stabbing
Brandon McRae
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge

Latest News

SDF
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
Vermont lawmakers are looking to provide legal protections for people who seek and perform...
Vermont lawmakers look to further protect abortion patients and providers
sdf
Improving care for Vermonters with eating disorders
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
NY Governor vetoes changes to wrongful death law