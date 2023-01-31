New York labor officials to hear from residents about wage gap

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A hearing is scheduled to talk about how the pandemic affected women in the workforce.

The New York State Department of Labor is hosting a hybrid meeting on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m.

The goal is to hear from workers, worker representatives, employers, academics and others.

The labor commissioner said that they know the pandemic put a strain on women and women of color, but the hearing is to see “just how deep the wound is.”

This event requires registration for in-person attendance but participants can also join remotely.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.