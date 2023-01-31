Online sports betting bill introduced in Vt. House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize sports betting.

The proposal is for online betting only, not brick-and-mortar operations. It is expected to bring about $10 million in revenue annually into state coffers and would be administered by the Department of Liquor and Lottery.

Sponsors, including Rep. Matt Birong, D-Addison 3, say they were mindful to create resources for education, prevention, and treatment of problem gambling. “The conversation around sports wagering is similar to that of cannabis -- get it out of the dark markets, provide supports for people, consumer protection, capture the revenue,” he said.

There are still numerous steps in the process before a sports betting system would be up and running, with lawmakers estimating the soonest would be in time for the 2024 Superbowl.

Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he would support a sports betting measure.

