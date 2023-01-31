Renewed calls for commuter rail from NH representative

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make commuter rail in New Hampshire a reality.

She said it was a mistake for a Republican-controlled Executive Council to put an end to an engineering study and preliminary design for the extension of MBTA commuter rail services.

The extension would have gone from Boston and Lowell, Massachusetts, to Nashua and Manchester, New Hampshire.

She said New Hampshire residents have demanded commuter rail for years and the system would have brought social and economic opportunities for hardworking families, young adults and small businesses.

