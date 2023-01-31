Stefanik calls on Biden to end COVID declarations now

President Biden says in May, the emergency COVID declarations in place since the start of the...
President Biden says in May, the emergency COVID declarations in place since the start of the pandemic will come to an end, but North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says that’s not soon enough.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden says in May, the emergency COVID declarations in place since the start of the pandemic will come to an end, but North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says that’s not soon enough.

The move will mean an end to free testing, treatments and vaccines.

Stefanik says Republicans hope to pass a bill now to acknowledge the pandemic is over.

“This week, House Republicans will pass a bill that will force the federal government to acknowledge what the American people already know: the pandemic is over,” said Stefanik, R-New York.

“The White House yesterday finally said they will end these public health emergencies. The problem is, the president said he’s going to wait until May. Well, Mr. President, if you know it’s the right thing to do, don’t wait until May,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana.

Democrats say it will take some time to wind things down properly.

