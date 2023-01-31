Student removed from Lebanon Middle School after threat

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - School Officials are investigating a school threat made by a middle school student at Lebanon Middle School, Monday.

Lebanon Police Department says, a threatening list, written by the student, was found and the School Resource Officer was notified.

They say the student was removed from campus and there is no threat to the public.

No word on what was on the list or if disciplinary action will be taken.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.