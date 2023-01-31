Vt. report outlines improvements to system for treating eating disorders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out Tuesday details solutions to improve the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont.

It’s a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic, according to experts. Families and providers say the state lacks enough options for families whose loved ones --- especially young adults and teens -- are struggling with an eating disorder. And lawmakers last session told the health and mental health departments to create a working group to find out what the state needs to treat them.

Among the findings in the report is that Vermont needs options for intensive outpatient treatment and partial hospitalization programs. It also needs more eating disorder training options for health care professionals, especially those who work with kids. There also needs to be more routine screening for eating disorders. And more school staff need to be educated on how to identify and prevent eating disorders.

