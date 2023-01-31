Winooski fire damages three buildings

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy.

Audy says it’s a fifth-alarm fire on Main Street and that some people were taken to the hospital, but no firefighters were hurt.

The road is shut down and Audy says they were still battling flames inside one of the buildings at around 6:45 a.m. The flames were first reported around 5 a.m.

Two businesses and one residence caught fire.

Multiple fire departments were called in to help.

