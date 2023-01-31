BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Thursday night, through Saturday evening, for dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -30°F to -45°F.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold, with temperatures near zero degrees in most locations. Wednesday will start off mostly sunny, with a few clouds returning in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with warmer temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. An arctic cold front will move through the region that night, bringing a brief burst of snow. Much colder air will follow, with temperatures on Friday starting in the single digits and dropping below zero degrees during the day.

Friday night will be extremely cold, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero and wind chill values reaching the 30s below zero. Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs struggling to reach zero degrees and most spots staying below zero. Keep your pets inside.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and highs returning to the low 30s. Early next week will feel more seasonable, with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 30s.

