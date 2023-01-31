BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! This last day of January will end up on a chilly note, especially compared to the way the month has gone so far (at this point, with one more day to go, this is the 2nd-warmest January on record). After a few AM snow showers & squalls, skies will be clearing out. The sunshine will look warm & inviting, but it will be a cold day.

With mainly clear skies overnight, temperatures are going to drop into the single digits and low teens below zero by Wednesday morning . . . just barely above zero in the Champlain Valley.

Thursday is Groundhog Day! There may be just enough sun in the morning for the little guy to proclaim, “6 more weeks of winter.” But it will be relatively mild again during the day.

Then the Groundhog’s forecast will come true. A sharp, Arctic cold front will blast through here late Thursday into Thursday night, accompanied by snow showers. Temperatures will drop like a rock. Winds will turn blustery out of the NNW, creating dangerously low wind chills - as low as -40° to -50° by Friday night. Any exposed skin can get frostbite in just a few minutes or less.

Temperatures won’t get above zero in most places Friday & Saturday.

The cold snap will last just those two days, though. Then temperatures will rebound nicely on Sunday, getting back to above normal levels again.

Make sure your heating system is working properly to deal with this Polar Vortex. Be aware of any pipes that could freeze and take action to prevent that from happening. Limit time outdoors. Keep your pets inside. Check on nieghbors who may have challenges in weather like this.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping track of this Arctic outbreak and we will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

