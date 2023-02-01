Burlington to open extreme cold weather emergency shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With frigid weather expected in the coming days, Burlington’s mayor announced the opening of a temporary extreme cold weather emergency shelter.

The shelter will be at the Miller Center at 130 Gosse Court and it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

And the day shelter operated by CVOEO will extend its hours on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city is concerned about exposure risks to unhoused community members.

Anyone in need of shelter or heating assistance should call 211. Click here for a list of warming shelters in Vermont.

