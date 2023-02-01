Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before the team is set to appear in Super Bowl LVII.

Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old rookie for the NFC champions, is facing felony charges for a crime that allegedly happened on Dec. 5, 2019, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The alleged crime was reported right away and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office “conducted a detailed investigation,” Yost stated.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County court Feb. 16, four days after his team’s Super Bowl appearance, according to Yost.

Sills is a Sarahsville, Ohio, native who played college football at Oklahoma State.

He signed with Philadelphia in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and is listed as the Eagles’ second-string right guard.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
x
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Australian authorities find a missing radioactive capsule after six days of searching for it.
Missing radioactive capsule found