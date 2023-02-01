Grismore to assume sheriffs office despite assault charge

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - John Grismore officially becomes the sheriff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Grismore won the election back in November, despite being charged with assault. The charges stem from an incident caught on camera where he kicks a handcuffed man.

Grismore has said the detainee was trying to spit on him so he was defending himself.

He was fired in August from his position as a captain in the sheriff’s office and is now in charge of the department.

Under Vermont law, Grismore can only be removed from office if he was impeached by the Legislature.

