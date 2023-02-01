Health Watch: Taking steps to prevent heart disease

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, but doctors say it can be preventable. According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. February is American Heart Month, a time to draw attention to that startling statistic and encourage people to lead healthier lifestyles.

“As a cardiologist, every month is heart health month for me,” said Dr. Emily Zeitler, a cardiologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Center. She says a healthy heart is a good thing to focus on every February. “It allows us the opportunity to remind each other, our colleagues, and our patients about these important lifestyle decisions and hopefully commit ourselves to the other 11 months of the year as well.”

While she says progress has been made in almost every area of treating heart disease, it continues to be a common killer. And according to the CDC, cases are increasing among working-age adults.

“We are still performing heart transplants, so there are still people for whom heart disease progresses in an irreversible way,” Zeitler said. But she says the best treatment is to try and avoid heart disease in the first place. “Maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular cardiovascular exercise, and treating modifiable risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol.”

Though Zeitler also acknowledges that healthy living takes work every day of the year. “Making the healthy choice is often the hardest choice, or the most expensive choice, or the most time-consuming choice, and time and money and complexity are things that I think most people are trying to limit in their lives,” she said.

Doctors say it’s also important that patients see their providers on a regular basis to look for risk factors to intervene early.

