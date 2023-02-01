Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail.

The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another berth on the Lake Champlain shoreline. With a GoFundMe campaign stalled at $27,000, a little more than half of its goal, owner Robin Doyle is struggling to find a way to transfer 30 boats from the Colchester property she has used for more than 40 years and to set up her program somewhere nearby.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

