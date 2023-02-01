Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail.

The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another berth on the Lake Champlain shoreline. With a GoFundMe campaign stalled at $27,000, a little more than half of its goal, owner Robin Doyle is struggling to find a way to transfer 30 boats from the Colchester property she has used for more than 40 years and to set up her program somewhere nearby.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
North Country residents call on state to help replace their human-powered internet
Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff re-structuring discussions
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
How far would you go for Wi-Fi? For one woman in Essex, New York, the answer is to the top of a...
North Country residents call on state to help replace their human-powered internet