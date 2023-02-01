Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official.

On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

News of Haley’s plans was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party’s 2024 nomination.

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley’s lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state’s delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley initially cast doubts on Trump’s political future but said she wouldn’t challenge him in 2024.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Late last year, during a visit to her alma mater, Haley told an audience at Clemson University that she would be “taking the holidays” to consider a run.

Asked recently why she is now considering a run in spite of her 2021 comments, Haley told Fox News “a lot has changed,” referencing, among other things, U.S. economic troubles.

She went on to say she felt she could be part of “new generational change,” an indirect reference to Trump’s advanced age.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Jeffrey Noyes
Former NEK police chief arrested for child sexual assault
Authorities responded to the reported stabbing in the area of Water Street and State Street...
Rutland man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in fatal stabbing
Brandon McRae
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge

Latest News

“Dr. Phil” will end its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
The recalled meat and poultry products were shipped to stores across the country.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny