Notaries on the Net: N.Y. policy change allows electronic notarization

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -A new notary system is launched in New York starting February 1st.

Notaries are needed to make documents like real estate deeds, wills, and powers of attorney legitimate.

Thanks to a new portal, state leaders said notaries will now be able to do their work online.

The New York Secretary of state says it will make things quicker and more simple.

Notaries will be able to continue their jobs without making any changes to their licenses.

