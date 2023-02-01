NY Gov. Hochul to present budget

Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget.

The budget is expected to provide further details on a plan she presented at her State of the State address last month to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. The more than $1 billion, multiyear plan also would increase insurance coverage for mental health services, expand outpatient services and create greater accountability in hospital admissions and discharges.

Hochul, who narrowly won her election in November, has also made clear that public safety will be a top priority.

That event is scheduled for 12 p.m. in the Red Room in the State Capitol building in Albany.

