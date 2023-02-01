Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST
DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

