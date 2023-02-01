Two Vt. towns get state development designation

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) -More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program.

The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations.

Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business, and public infrastructure.

Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable.

Middlebury’s plan will build housing, including the Stonecrop Meadows subdivision.

