Two Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) -More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program.

The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations.

Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business, and public infrastructure.

Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable.

Middlebury’s plan will build housing, including the Stonecrop Meadows subdivision.

