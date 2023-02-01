Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon.

“The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics.

Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of adventure but also friendship.

“There’s a lot of movies out there that are about true love, about the true meaning of love and like, what romantic love means. But I don’t see a lot of films about the true meaning of like really in-depth analysis of what best friendship is like and how difficult that is and how rewarding that is and how much work it takes,” O’Connor-Genereaux said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with the filmmaker.

“The Butterfly Queen” premieres at the Latchis in Brattleboro on Feb. 11 and will have several other showings around the state after that. Click here for all the details and to watch the trailer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.