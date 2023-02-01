Vermont State Police: Man dead after fight at boys basketball game

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball game.

It happened Tuesday at the Alburgh Community Education Center around 7 p.m.

Police say it was a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans.

Apparently, multiple spectators were fighting, although the fight ended before troopers got there.

Officers say Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, asked to be taken the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Giroux’s body is being taken to the Burlington Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fight to contact them here: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

