Vt. bill aims to protect health care workers from violence

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law is aimed at deterring assaults against health care workers at health facilities.

A Senate committee Wednesday heard from health care workers across the state about the dangers of physical and verbal assaults while working inside health care facilities.

The proposed bill would permit law enforcement to directly arrest a person who interferes with health care services rather than just issue a citation.

Marc Sacco, the emergency department manager at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor gave emotional testimony about an assault that left him in need of multiple surgeries and deaf in one ear. “It changes how I look at every single person. I am struggling every day to go to work, put on a good face. I should have just retired,” he said.

“Will a law bring all the changes that we need? Maybe not, but certainly having it -- folks educated about what the law is -- will be a deterrent,” said Sen. Ginny Lyons, D- Chittenden County.

Senators will hear more testimony Thursday from mental health advocates and law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

With frigid weather expected in the coming days, Burlington’s mayor announced the opening of a...
Burlington to open extreme cold weather emergency shelter
Foam Brewers in Burlington is a James Beard Award semifinalist.
Burlington craft brewery basks in aftermath of James Beard nod
File photo
Health Watch: Taking steps to prevent heart disease
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul’s budget proposes tax hike for cigs, more school aid