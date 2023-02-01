Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Cold winter weather is on the way and the Vermont Department of Labor offers tips for those outside on the job during the freeze.

The D.O.L. said to watch out for signs of cold stress, like reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, leg cramps, numbness, and blisters.

They also recommend wearing at least three layers of loose-fitting clothing, insulated gloves and boots, covering your head, taking breaks in warm areas, and drinking warm liquids.

