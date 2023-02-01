Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash

File Photo
File Photo(WDAM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day.

The Treasurer’s Office says it has $119M of unclaimed property.

Last year, the Treasurer’s Office paid out more than 15,000 claims totaling more than $5M million dollars.

The state treasurer is asking you to take a minute and see if money is waiting for you.

The average claim is reportedly about $400.

To see if there is any property to be claimed, Vermonters can search online at the state’s website.

People can search any day, but Feb. 1st is the national day to do it.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Basketball
Vermont State Police: Man dead after fight at boys basketball game
Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

File Photo
Notaries on the Net: N.Y. policy change allows electronic notarization
File Photo
Two Vt. towns get state development designation
File Photo
Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold
File Photo
Grismore to assume sheriffs office despite assault charge