Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day.

The Treasurer’s Office says it has $119M of unclaimed property.

Last year, the Treasurer’s Office paid out more than 15,000 claims totaling more than $5M million dollars.

The state treasurer is asking you to take a minute and see if money is waiting for you.

The average claim is reportedly about $400.

To see if there is any property to be claimed, Vermonters can search online at the state’s website.

People can search any day, but Feb. 1st is the national day to do it.

