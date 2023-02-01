BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windchill Warning will be in effect from 1AM Friday through 1PM Saturday for dangerously cold wind chill of -30 to -45. An arctic front will move through late Thursday evening with a brief burst of snow that will bring quickly dropping temperatures through the day on Friday. Temperatures will start the day a few degrees below zero but drop into the single digits and teens below zero by late Friday afternoon. Gusty winds will bring wind chill temperatures down even more, approaching dangerously cold territory in the the -30 to -45 degree range through Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. Keep pets indoors and limit out time outside as much as possible during this time.

The bitter cold will not last too long. Temperatures will warm up above freezing for the second half of the weekend. Look for cloudy skies on Sunday with snow showers. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s. Above normal temperatures will continue through most of next week. We’ll see the chance for some rain or snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.