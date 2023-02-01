Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windchill Warning will be in effect from 1AM Friday through 1PM Saturday for dangerously cold wind chill of -30 to -45. An arctic front will move through late Thursday evening with a brief burst of snow that will bring quickly dropping temperatures through the day on Friday. Temperatures will start the day a few degrees below zero but drop into the single digits and teens below zero by late Friday afternoon. Gusty winds will bring wind chill temperatures down even more, approaching dangerously cold territory in the the -30 to -45 degree range through Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. Keep pets indoors and limit out time outside as much as possible during this time.

The bitter cold will not last too long. Temperatures will warm up above freezing for the second half of the weekend. Look for cloudy skies on Sunday with snow showers. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s. Above normal temperatures will continue through most of next week. We’ll see the chance for some rain or snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police: Man dead following fight at Alburgh basketball game
Winooski fire on Main Street
Winooski fire that damaged 3 buildings sends 1 to hospital
Patricia Wells Duff
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Victims of crash identified, NTSB launches probe
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast