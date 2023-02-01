BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone . . . and welcome to February! The new month is getting off to a cold start - the coldest morning of the winter so far. Once we get past the cold morning, the rest of this first day of February will be okay - some morning sunshine, but then some afternoon clouds and maybe a passing flurry or two. Temperatures will bounce back from that chilly start, but still be a bit below normal today (normal high for Burlington is now 29°).

Thursday is Groundhog Day! He may or may not see his shadow in the morning. There will be lots of clouds, but also some sunny breaks. Temperatures will rebound back to normal, or even above normal, temperatures.

Then . . . get ready! A blast of bitter cold, Arctic air will come barreling in during the evening hours on Thursday on blustery WNW winds. Temperatures and wind chills will drop like a rock. That Arctic cold front will come along with snow showers & snow squalls, some of which could quickly create low visibilities and slicken up the roads with a quick inch or two of snow.

But it will be more the terribly cold air that will follow in behind that front. By Friday morning, the wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s BELOW zero, and by late Friday afternoon, those wind chills will be dangerously cold, in the 30s and 40s below zero!

By Saturday morning, actual air temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Wind chills will still be dangerously low through the day on Saturday.

Then the cold snap will end. Winds will switch around to the south on Sunday, and those brisk south winds will pump warmer air back into the region.

Temperatures will continue to stay on the mild side for the start of next week. Each day, there is the chance for a few snow, or even rain, showers.

For that Arctic cold snap, make sure your heating system is in proper working order and take any necessary steps to prevent broken water pipes. Keep your pets indoors and check on any neighbors who may have challenges with bitter cold weather like this.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely watching the progress of this dangerously cold Arctic blast, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

