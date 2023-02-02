Civic leaders speak out against Burlington ballot measure on police oversight

More than a dozen community leaders gathered in Burlington on Thursday to urge residents to...
More than a dozen community leaders gathered in Burlington on Thursday to urge residents to vote no on a measure that would create an independent police oversight board. - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a dozen community leaders gathered in Burlington on Thursday to urge residents to vote no on a measure that would create an independent police oversight board.

The proposed charter change will be on the March Town Meeting Day ballot as the result of a citizen petition, meaning it was not approved by the City Council and mayor.

The measure would create a new city department that would investigate alleged misconduct in the police department and dole out discipline.

Supporters say the panel will make the police department more accountable to the public.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, strongly opposes the idea, fearing it will undermine the efforts to rebuild police ranks. He gathered business and civic leaders to urge residents to reject the charter change.

“We cannot support a charter change that would have the potential of further diminishing the Burlington Police Department’s ability to respond to violence in our emergency department or hospital. I greatly fear this measure would put our staff at further risk,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the president of the UVM Medical Center.

“We think it’s a risky experiment and that it will serve as an impediment in hiring and retaining those who serve our community,” said Catherine Davis, the president of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

Progressives in support of the measure have said this is a more democratic way to implement oversight of the police department, root out bad cops and protect minorities and vulnerable populations from police abuse.

Related Stories:

Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont

Burlington voters to weigh in on community police oversight board

Report encourages more civilian oversight of Burlington’s police department

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. - File photo
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Zeus and his owner, Ron Monroe
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of...
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
File photo
Region braces for brutal cold
MM
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," an animated film co-written by a Vermont native, is nominated...
Vermont screenwriter discusses his Oscar-nominated film