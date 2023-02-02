Empire State Winter Games kick off for 43rd year

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) -The start of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games.

The torch relay began Saturday and is a 700,000-mile journey that ends in Lake Placid tonight at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony.

The games run from Thursday to Sunday. Organizers said the games are the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America.

They said it’s expected to draw around 2,000 athletes competing in more than 20 events in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, and the surrounding area.

