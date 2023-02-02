Forest zones help deer over-winter

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers said people were in the zone during a winter pilot project.

The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two zones at Perry Hill inside the Putnam State Forest.

One zone is for the deer and the other is for winter sports lovers.

They said groomed fat biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing are allowed on select trails in the winter recreation zone but not allowed in the deer wintering zone.

The goal is to make sure deer have access to the food they need during the winter when it’s harder to find.

The project will continue now after organizers call it a success.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.