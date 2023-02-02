Former Bennington lawmaker featured in new documentary about online harassment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Kiah Morris represented Bennington at the Statehouse in 2018 until she gave up her seat following online racist and sexist attacks. Now, she’s appearing in the film “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” by Quebec filmmakers Léa Clermont-Dion and Guylaine Maroist .

Morris says acts of online terrorism continuously climb and target women in power. She says it’s hard to know who’s behind the virtual violence and that dealing with it can be terrifying. “Not understanding the actual risk of harm and the threats that are against them as being something that can affect them. So it’s, it’s the next step of us really looking at the places in which sexism and gender-based violence are impacting all of our lives,” she said.

The screening will take place at the Vermont Statehouse on February 7 at 6:30 P.M. Registration for the event ends on February 2.

Watch more of Reporter Cat Viglienzoni’s conversation with Morris coming up on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m.

