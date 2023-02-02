Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. - File photo
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Zeus and his owner, Ron Monroe
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of...
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
More than a dozen community leaders gathered in Burlington on Thursday to urge residents to...
Civic leaders speak out against Burlington ballot measure on police oversight
File photo
Region braces for brutal cold
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White...
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe