New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

Samuel Hunt
Samuel Hunt(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont.

Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police.

Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into alleged offenses in Windham County.

Hunt was released on conditions and is due back in court at a later date.

