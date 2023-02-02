Police: Shots fired at Monkton house

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shots fired have Vermont State Police officers investigating in Monkton. Troopers said a house was shot at multiple times.

It happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Vaughn Court in Monkton.

Police said people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but that no one was hurt.

Evidence collected indicates five shots were fired at the house from the outside.

Police are now trying to figure out who did it.

