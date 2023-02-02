Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. - File photo
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
Zeus and his owner, Ron Monroe
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
A report from Building Bright Futures says Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety...
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

Latest News

Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Blue Bell releases new flavor that will taste similar to fruity cereal
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter