Second Vermonter arrested for assaulting police in Jan. 6th riot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A second Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police during the January 6th Capitol attack.

Channel Three News has obtained several images from the riot apparently showing 41-year-old William Arthur Nichols Jr. in the crowd. He is seen wearing a camo jacket with a tan combat vest.

Authorities arrested the Manchester man in Vermont Wednesday and he appeared before a federal judge in Rutland.

Nichols is charged with eight crimes including assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers using a dangerous weapon. Court paperwork says two years ago, Nichols worked his way to the front of the rioters and used a shield to push and hit officers over the course of several hours.

Meanwhile, former Wolcott resident Nicholas Languerand is serving a 44-month prison sentence after being convicted for his actions at the capitol.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.