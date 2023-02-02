Sen. Hassan sponsors bill to stop sale of oil reserves to China

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -New Hampshire’s democratic Senator Maggie Hassan is joining a crew of Republicans over oil and China.

Hassan signed onto a bill headed up by Ted Cruz and several other republicans to ban the sale of American crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or SPR to any company under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

It would also ban the export of any crude oil from the SPR to China.

The House just passed a similar bill.

