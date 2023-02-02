Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Diana Hanks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40.

Jay Peak, Smugglers Notch, Pico, and Bolton are among those resorts hitting the pause Friday.

Jay officials say the mountain will likely be on a limited schedule Saturday but that the final schedule won’t be determined until that morning.

Related Stories:

Region braces for brutal cold

Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop

Officials urge caution ahead of extreme cold

As Vt. braces for brutal cold, vets caution to ‘bring the pets inside’

2023 Penguin Plunge cancels outdoor event, goes remote

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game
Vermonters can check online for unclaimed cash for National Unclaimed Property Day. - File photo
Vt. treasurer encourages residents to check for unclaimed cash
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Zeus and his owner, Ron Monroe
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
Nichols seen at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6
2nd Vermonter arrested for allegedly assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

SDF
Former Bennington lawmaker featured in new documentary about online harassment
SDF
Civic leaders speak out against Burlington ballot measure on police oversight
SDF
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
sdf
Region braces for brutal cold
SDF
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployment this weekend