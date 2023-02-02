Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40.

Jay Peak, Smugglers Notch, Pico, and Bolton are among those resorts hitting the pause Friday.

Jay officials say the mountain will likely be on a limited schedule Saturday but that the final schedule won’t be determined until that morning.

