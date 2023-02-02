Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployment this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 50 Vermont National Guard soldiers will deploy to the Middle East and Southwest Asia this weekend.

Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also go on the mission, which is expected to last about one year.

The planned deployment is similar to one in 2018 deployment involving the same unit, Company C, 3-126 Army Aviation, 86th Troop Command, Garrison Support Command.

A send-off ceremony will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. for friends, and family.

